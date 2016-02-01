FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China c.bank lent $131 bln via MLF, $21.8 bln through PSL in Jan
February 1, 2016 / 10:11 AM / 2 years ago

China c.bank lent $131 bln via MLF, $21.8 bln through PSL in Jan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Feb 1 (Reuters) - China’s central bank lent 862.5 billion yuan ($131.12 billion) to financial institutions in January via its medium-term lending facility (MLF), it said in a statement on Monday.

Outstanding MLF was 1.28 trillion yuan at the end of January compared with 665.8 billion yuan at the end of December 2015.

Separately, the central bank disbursed 143.5 billion yuan ($21.81 billion) worth of pledged supplementary loans, or PSL, to policy banks in January. The outstanding PSL stood at 1.22 trillion yuan at end-January, compared with 1.08 trillion yuan a month earlier.

The People’s Bank of China has increased open market operations and repeatedly used short and medium term lending tools to avoid a cash crunch ahead of the China’s new year. ($1 = 6.5781 Chinese yuan renminbi)

Reporting By Beijing Monitoring Desk; editing by Simon Cameron-Moore

