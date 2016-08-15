FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China's M1, M2 gap does not indicate a "liquidity trap" - c.bank
August 15, 2016 / 10:11 AM / a year ago

China's M1, M2 gap does not indicate a "liquidity trap" - c.bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Aug 15 (Reuters) - China's central bank said the growing gap between M1 and M2 cannot be used as an indicator to evaluate whether the economy is entering a "liquidity trap," the People's Bank of China (PBOC) said on Monday.

Growth in M1 money supply, which includes cash and short-term deposits, accelerated to 25.4 percent in July from a year earlier while M2 money supply, which includes longer-term deposits, grew only 10.2 percent, its weakest growth in 15 months, raising concerns a "liquidity trap" is forming in China.

M2 growth is likely to rebound in August and September, the statement posted on the central bank's website said, and it is normal to see some fluctuations in monthly money supply and credit data.

China's banking system has ample liquidity, the statement added, and the PBOC will fine-tune monetary policy in a preemptive way.

The PBOC will maintain prudent monetary policies with some flexibility, the statement also said, adding the interest rate is running at a low level.

Reporting by the Beijing Monitoring Desk and Sue-Lin Wong; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
