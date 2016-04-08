FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China c.bank working paper: should gradually adjust bank reserve ratio
April 8, 2016

China c.bank working paper: should gradually adjust bank reserve ratio

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, April 8 (Reuters) - China’s central bank should gradually adjust banks’ reserve requirement ratio (RRR) based on the country’s balance of payments and economic changes, researchers at the central bank said in a working paper published on Friday.

The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) should further develop an interest rate corridor and develop financial derivatives to help commercial banks hedge risks, the working paper said.

The PBOC has cut interest rates six times since November 2014, and reduced RRR - the proportion of deposits that banks must park at the central bank as reserves - several times. (Reporting by China Monitoring Desk and Kevin Yao; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

