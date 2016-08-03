China will use multiple monetary policy tools, maintain reasonable credit growth-PBOC

BEIJING, Aug 3 (Reuters) - China will use multiple monetary policy tools and maintain ample liquidity and reasonable growth in lending and overall credit in the second half of the year, the central bank said on Wednesday.

The People's Bank of China (PBOC) will maintain a prudent monetary policy and fine-tune it as necessary, according to a summary of an internal meeting posted on the bank's website.

China also will keep the yuan basically stable and continue with market-based interest rate reform, PBOC said. (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Kim Coghill)