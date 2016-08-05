China will maintain adequate market liquidity, will keep yuan basically stable-central bank

BEIJING, Aug 5 (Reuters) - China will maintain a prudent monetary policy and create a neutral and appropriate monetary and financial environment, the central bank said on Friday.

China will ensure adequate liquidity and will use multiple monetary policy tools, while ensuring credit grows at a reasonable rate, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) said in its Q2 monetary policy report.

The yuan will be kept basically stable and China will continue with interest rate and exchange rate reform, the report said.