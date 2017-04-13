FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China c.bank to improve policy toolkit to maintain financial stability
#Financials
April 13, 2017 / 11:35 AM / 4 months ago

China c.bank to improve policy toolkit to maintain financial stability

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, April 13 (Reuters) - China's central bank will improve its policy toolkit this year in order to maintain financial stability, the People's Bank of China's (PBOC) said on its website on Thursday.

The PBOC will also focus on preventing cross-sector, cross-market financial risks, central bank vice governor Fan Yifei said at an internal meeting.

China's central bank resumed injections into the money market after a near three-week absence, in an apparent bid to ease fears of a cash crunch in the financial system following massive drains from maturing debt instruments. (Reporting by Kevin Yao and Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

