UPDATE 1-China's c.bank lends $81.4 bln to top banks -CCB chairman

BEIJING, Sept 19 (Reuters) - China’s central bank has issued 500 billion yuan ($81.4 billion) worth of three-month loans to the country’s five biggest banks, state news agency Xinhua quoted China Construction Bank Chairman Wang Hongzhang as saying on Friday.

The report is the first confirmation in official media that the People’s Bank of China had issued loans worth 500 billion yuan this week to help banks meet higher demand for cash before the end of the quarter and the October “Golden Week” holidays.

The loans were disbursed through the Standing Lending Facility, a policy tool created by the central bank in 2013 to manage liquidity.

The tool, similar to the U.S. Federal Reserve’s discount window or the European Central Bank’s marginal lending facility, allows the banks to use the cash any time they need to.

An official with the news department of the country’s second-biggest lender confirmed that Wang had been interviewed by Xinhua on Friday and discussed the issue of the SLF.

“The CCB has enough funds for now, and has no need to supplement liquidity,” Wang was quoted by Xinhua as saying.

The PBOC was pumping 100 billion yuan each into the top five banks via the SLF, news reports said earlier this week.

Asked if the CCB got the 100 million yuan loans reported by the media, Wang was quoted as saying: “Negotiations are ongoing.”

Xinhua did not give further details.

In its last major SLF operations in mid-January, ahead of the seasonal demand of a long holiday and a large number of IPOs, the PBOC announced it injected short-term funds into large banks but did not specify the amount, although it did announce an injection of 120 billion yuan into small banks.

The central bank has said it will only announce the summary of its SLF operations at the end of each quarter. Its first quarter SLF report said it injected a combined 290 billion yuan into the market in January.

In the latest of a slew of weak data, China’s home prices fell in August for a fourth straight month, underlining a deepening downtrend in the property market that is increasingly weighing on the broader economy.

China’s short-term money market rates eased on Friday, with traders citing an abundance of liquidity, and some suspecting part of the reported SLF funds have already been circulating in the market.

The weighted average of the seven-day bond repurchase agreement closed at 3.34 percent on Friday, down 4 basis points from Thursday. ($1=6.1405 Yuan) (Reporting by Koh Gui Qing and Shao Xiaoyi in BEIJING and Lu Jianxin in SHANGHAI; Editing by Kazunori Takada and Clarence Fernandez)