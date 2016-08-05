FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
RPT-Stronger economy, debt concerns mean no China rate cut this year -Capital Economics
August 5, 2016 / 2:41 AM / a year ago

RPT-Stronger economy, debt concerns mean no China rate cut this year -Capital Economics

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Repeats to more subscribers)

BEIJING, Aug 4 (Reuters) - China will to hold off on interest rate cuts, probably until 2018, as the economy shows resilience and concerns about credit risk increase, Capital Economics said in a note on Thursday.

Speculation about a rate cut resurfaced on Wednesday after China's top economic planning body said on its website that China needed "to find the appropriate time to further cut interest rates and bank reserve requirement ratios."

But the remarks were removed in an updated version of the statement.

The central bank's (PBOC) "appetite for further easing is limited given concerns about credit risks," Capital Economics analyst Julian Evans-Pritchard wrote.

"The likelihood rises (in 2017), when we expect growth to slow again. But we think that the PBOC will reach for other tools first, such as expanding its targeted lending facilities and lowering interbank rates.

"We are forecasting that the PBOC will wait until 2018 before cutting benchmark rates and the RRR (reserve requirement ratio) by 50 and 100 basis points, respectively."

With economic growth comfortably within the government's target range but credit growth near all-time highs, analysts have pared back calls for a first interest rate cut since October.

China is set to report July economic data over the next week that analysts expect will show growth was largely stable. (Reporting by Elias Glenn; editing by John Stonestreet)

