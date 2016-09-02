FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China leverage ratio will continue to rise in short term -vice c.bank gov
September 2, 2016 / 7:20 AM / a year ago

China leverage ratio will continue to rise in short term -vice c.bank gov

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Yi Gang, a People's Bank of China deputy governor, said on Friday that China needs to stabilise the leverage ratio in the economy, though he noted use of debt capital is likely to increase in the short term.

China's leverage ratio rose nine percentage points last year, which was too fast, and China needed to focus on slowing that rate of increase, Yi said in an interview with state television ahead of G20 meetings in Hangzhou this weekend.

Combined government, household, and corporate leverage, or debt capital deployed in the economy, was 234 percent of annual output at the end of 2015, which was high compared with other countries, Yi said.

In an interview on Thursday, Yi said China's monetary policy would keep liquidity "reasonable and abundant" and create an "appropriate and sound environment" for structural reform, reiterating central bank's policy. (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk and Elias Glenn; Editing by Eric Meijer)

