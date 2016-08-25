FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
China c.bank urges banks to spread out tenors of loans - sources
August 25, 2016 / 2:20 AM / a year ago

China c.bank urges banks to spread out tenors of loans - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Aug 25 (Reuters) - China's central bank has urged banks to spread out the tenors of their loans, hinting at its displeasure with a recent trend of banks focusing on overnight lending, banking sources told Reuters on Thursday.

The People's Bank of China (PBOC) met with major banks on Wednesday to discuss management of liquidity in Chinese markets amid rising speculation over whether Beijing would continue its monetary policy easing or not, the sources said.

The PBOC declined comment. (Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Writing by Lu Jianxin and Nathaniel Taplin; Editing by Kim Coghill)

