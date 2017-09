BEIJING, Sept 15 (Reuters) - The general manager of China’s largest brokerage, CITIC Securities Co Ltd, is under police investigation, the official Xinhua news agency said on its micro-blog on Tuesday, citing relevant authorities.

The company said last month several senior managers had been asked to assist with a public security investigation and that the company was actively cooperating with the request. (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Robert Birsel)