UPDATE 1-China's CITIC Securities says general manager under investigation
September 15, 2015 / 12:26 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-China's CITIC Securities says general manager under investigation

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details, background)

BEIJING, Sept 15 (Reuters) - The general manager of China’s largest brokerage, CITIC Securities Co Ltd, is under police investigation, the company said on Tuesday, the latest senior executive at the firm to come under scrutiny as Beijing intensifies probes into irregular stock trading activity.

Since China’s recent stock market selloff, which began in mid-June, Chinese authorities have taken an increasingly tough line on alleged market manipulation, netting even journalists, social media users and regulators.

CITIC could not be reached for comment.

Cheng Boming, the general manager and executive director at CITIC since 2012, and Wang Jinling, vice manager of the information technology centre, are both suspected of insider trading and leaking information, the company said in a statement posted on the Shanghai stock exchange website.

A third official, Yu Xinli, the head of the brokerage’s operational management department, is also being investigated for the same alleged offences, the statement said.

The official Xinhua news agency first reported the news via its official microblog on Tuesday.

In August, four senior executives from CITIC confessed to insider dealing, state media said.

A securities regulator confessed to insider trading, forging official seals and using his position for financial gain, according to state media, while Wang Xiaolu, a journalist, said an article he wrote “brought great harm upon the country and investors.”

Wang interviewed Cheng for a profile piece for respected business magazine Caijing in July, in which Cheng spoke about the government’s stock market rescue measures. (Reporting by Engem Tham and Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Susan Fenton)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
