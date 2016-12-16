FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
China to rein in property bubbles, damp price volatility -Xinhua
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Republicans rebuke Trump over government shutdown threat
Politics
Republicans rebuke Trump over government shutdown threat
Canada frets over possible huge surge in asylum-seekers
Canada
Canada frets over possible huge surge in asylum-seekers
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
Technology
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Chinese Labor Unrest
December 16, 2016 / 9:35 AM / 8 months ago

China to rein in property bubbles, damp price volatility -Xinhua

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Dec 16 (Reuters) - China will restrain property bubbles and prevent price volatility, the Central Economic Work Conference said on Friday, the official Xinhua news agency said in a post on Weibo, the country's equivalent of social network Twitter.

China will strictly limit credit flowing into speculative buying in the property market and boost the supply of land for cities where housing prices face stiff upward pressure, it said.

China's top leaders on Wednesday kicked off a conference to map out economic and reform plans. The annual event is keenly watched by investors for clues to policy priorities and economic targets in the year ahead. (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.