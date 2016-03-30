FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
REFILE-China central bank steps up consumer financing support
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Corrections News
March 30, 2016 / 8:00 AM / a year ago

REFILE-China central bank steps up consumer financing support

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Fixes typo in headline)

BEIJING, March 30 (Reuters) - China’s central bank said on Wednesday it will step up support for consumption in areas ranging from new energy cars to credit products, in its latest effort to support a slowing economy.

The People’s Bank of China said it will encourage financial institutions to be innovative with consumer credit products, as the bank seeks to expand the size of the consumer credit market.

Among the areas highlighted, car financing firms will be allowed to set their own downpayment rate for ‘green energy’ cars and second hand vehicles, the bank said in a document jointly issued with the banking regulator. (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.