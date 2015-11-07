FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Think-tank: China's CPI likely to rise 1.4 pct next year
Sections
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Business
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 7, 2015 / 6:56 AM / in 2 years

Think-tank: China's CPI likely to rise 1.4 pct next year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Nov 7 (Reuters) - China’s consumer price index is expected to rise by about 1.4 percent next year, a think-tank expert said in a report in the official Shanghai Securities News on Saturday, a reflection of deflationary pressure.

Reflecting lacklustre demand and over capacity, September inflation was cooler than expected, prompting fears of deflation as the world’s second-largest economy cools.

“In the round, over the next period, due to greater pressure from the economic downturn, overall stable consumer demand, deflationary pressures will continue to exist,” said Sheng Xuping, an expert at the government think-tank the State Information Center.

Sheng expects consumer price inflation to rise 1.4 percent this year, far below Beijing’s 3 percent target for the year, with the same percentage increase next year.

Reporting by Engen Tham; Editing by Robert Birsel

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.