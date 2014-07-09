FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China June CPI rises 2.3 pct y/y, slightly less than forecast
Sections
Featured
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
Shock Tactics: The series
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
Graphic: A mass exodus
Rohingya
Graphic: A mass exodus
Turkey to deploy troops to Syria's Idlib: Erdogan
Reuters Newsmaker
Turkey to deploy troops to Syria's Idlib: Erdogan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 9, 2014 / 1:45 AM / 3 years ago

China June CPI rises 2.3 pct y/y, slightly less than forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, July 9 (Reuters) - China’s consumer prices rose 2.3 percent in June from a year earlier while producer prices fell 1.1 percent, official data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed on Wednesday, largely in line with market expectations.

Economists polled by Reuters had expected annual consumer inflation to ease slightly to 2.4 percent from 2.5 percent in May, and factory-gate prices to fall 1 percent after a decline of 1.4 percent in May.

Month-on-month, consumer prices fell 0.1 percent versus a forecast of no change. (Reporting by China Economics Team; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.