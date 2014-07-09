China June CPI rises 2.3 pct y/y, slightly less than forecast

BEIJING, July 9 (Reuters) - China’s consumer prices rose 2.3 percent in June from a year earlier while producer prices fell 1.1 percent, official data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed on Wednesday, largely in line with market expectations.

Economists polled by Reuters had expected annual consumer inflation to ease slightly to 2.4 percent from 2.5 percent in May, and factory-gate prices to fall 1 percent after a decline of 1.4 percent in May.

Month-on-month, consumer prices fell 0.1 percent versus a forecast of no change. (Reporting by China Economics Team; Editing by Kim Coghill)