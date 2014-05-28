FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China to expand online personal credit database nationwide
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Chinese Labor Unrest
May 28, 2014 / 2:25 AM / 3 years ago

China to expand online personal credit database nationwide

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BEIJING, May 28 (Reuters) - China will extend a pilot online personal credit database to cover the whole country this year, the central bank said on Wednesday, in the latest effort to build up a credit culture as the government looks to make the economy more consumption driven.

The system, which tracks individuals’ private credit information, was first launched in Jiangsu and Sichuan provinces and Chongqing city in March 2013 and currently covers 18 provinces, the People’s Bank of China said in a statement on its website, www.pbc.gov.cn

The personal credit information that the system provides contains records of personal loans, credit cards and debt delinquency, it added.

People who want to check their own credit information can log on to the website, ipcrs.pbccrc.org.cn, and the system will give them their personal credit records and reports. The first two checks are free and there is a 25 yuan ($4)charge for each subsequent check.

Some analysts say China has a long way to go in improving its weak credit culture unless state banks are freed from government influence in loan issuance. ($1 = 6.2486 Chinese Yuan) (Reporting by Aileen Wang and Jonathan Standing; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.