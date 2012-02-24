China shores up credit appraisal system to help banks

BEIJING, Feb 24 (Reuters) - China will continue to improve its nascent credit appraisal system to help banks better evaluate risks and help cash-starved small firms get more loans, the central bank said on Friday.

China set up a unified credit database for consumers in 2005, a key step towards building a modern credit culture that is crucial for rebalancing the world’s second-largest economy from a heavy reliance on exports to stronger domestic demand.

The database had contained credit histories of 800 million individuals and 18 million firms by the end of 2011, according to a speech by Du Jinfu, a vice governor of the People’s Bank of China, posted on the bank’s website, www.pbc.gov.cn.

The central bank had “added and improved” credit information for 2.27 million small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) that enabled 216,00 of them to get bank loans, totalling 4.2 trillion yuan ($666.8 billion).

China had also established credit records for 93 million rural households to help them obtain more bank loans.

The global financial crisis has increased the urgency for China to further improve its credit appraisal system, Du added.

The absence of a unified credit appraisal system has hampered consumer credit in China that is crucial for boosting consumption at a time when Beijing is trying to tilt growth away from over-reliance on investment and exports.

Analysts say China has much to do to improve the country’s weak credit culture and prevent state banks from making loans directed or influenced by government policies. ($1 = 6.2985 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Kevin Yao)