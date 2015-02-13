FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Unpaid Chinese credit card bills leap 42 pct in 2014
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
February 13, 2015 / 4:48 AM / 3 years ago

Unpaid Chinese credit card bills leap 42 pct in 2014

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BEIJING, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Credit card arrears in China leapt 42 percent last year to 35.8 billion yuan ($6.2 billion), central bank data showed, highlighting rising financial risks in the world’s second-largest economy as growth cools to a 24-year old low.

Unpaid credit card bills that were outstanding for at least six months jumped 10.6 billion yuan last year compared with 2013, data from the People’s Bank of China showed.

Debt defaults have spiked in China as its economy stutters under anaemic export sales, a slowing property market and weakening investment growth.

Government data showed in January that the bad debt ratio of Chinese banks climbed to a five-year high of 1.6 percent at the end of 2014, a trend that the regulator said was a source of stress for banks.

There has also been a spate of defaults in the financial sector, especially among wealth management products.

China’s top brokerage, CITIC Securities , said earlier this month it consulting lawyers about repayment from one of its wealth management products that is in danger of default.

Two Chinese fund management companies also defaulted in August 2014 after experiencing repayment problems with some of their wealth management products.

And investors have been further spooked by default fears around Chinese developer Kaisa Group after it missed a coupon payment on one of its bonds. ($1 = 6.2406 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Koh Gui Qing; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.