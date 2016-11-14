FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
CORRECTED-China Oct crude oil output down 11.3 pct on year -stats bureau
November 14, 2016 / 2:20 AM

CORRECTED-China Oct crude oil output down 11.3 pct on year -stats bureau

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects crude oil run growth to 5.5 pct on year, not 2.4 pct; corrects Oct. output to 3.78 mln bpd from 3.79 mln bpd)

BEIJING, Nov 14 (Reuters) - China's October's crude oil production was down 11.3 percent from the same period last year to 16.05 million tonnes, or 3.78 million barrels per day, data from the statistics bureau showed.

October crude oil runs rose 5.5 percent on year to 47.05 million tonnes, or 11.08 million barrels per day, the highest level since at least 2011, the data showed.

Reporting by Meng Meng and Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Sunil Nair and Kenneth Maxwell

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
