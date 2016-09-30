FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 30, 2016 / 7:25 AM / in a year

CORRECTED-China Q2 current account surplus $64.1 bln - FX regulator

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects second paragraph to show capital and financial account deficit $14.5 bln, not $15.5 bln)

BEIJING, Sept 30 (Reuters) - China posted a final current account surplus of $64.1 billion in the second quarter of this year and a deficit of $14.3 billion in its capital and financial account, the country’s foreign exchange regulator said on Friday.

In the first half of this year, China posted a final current account surplus of $103.5 billion and a final capital and financial account deficit of $14.5 billion.

Earlier, China reported a preliminary current account surplus of $59.4 billion in the second quarter of 2016 and a deficit of $59.4 billion in its capital and financial account. (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

