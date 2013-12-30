FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China says local govt debt reached $3 trillion as of June
December 30, 2013 / 8:41 AM / 4 years ago

China says local govt debt reached $3 trillion as of June

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Dec 30 (Reuters) - China’s local governments had total outstanding debt of 17.9 trillion yuan ($2.95 trillion) as of the end of June, the state auditor said on Monday, up 67 percent from 2010.

The National Audit Office said total debt directly shouldered by China’s central and local governments stood at 20.7 trillion yuan as of the end of June, amounting to 37 percent of the country’s gross domestic product.

As well as money borrowed directly by local governments through various firms, the 17.9 trillion yuan figure also included contingent liabilities and debt guarantees that accrue to governments. ($1 = 6.0686 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by China economics team; editing by Jonathan Standing)

