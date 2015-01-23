FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China banks under pressure from bad debt, but under control-regulator
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 23, 2015 / 7:27 AM / 3 years ago

China banks under pressure from bad debt, but under control-regulator

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Jan 23 (Reuters) - China’s banks are under pressure from rising bad debt, but levels of bad debt are under control, a banking regulator said on Friday.

Wang Zhaoxing, vice chairman of the China Banking Regulatory Commission, added that China was tightening control on shadow banks and local government debt but that related risks were under control.

Western sanctions on Russia will not affect China-Russia trade and financial ties, Wang added, according to a transcript of his comments carried on the central government’s website. (Reporting by Kevin Yao and Beijing newsroom; Writing by Jason Subler; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.