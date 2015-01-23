China banks under pressure from bad debt, but under control-regulator

BEIJING, Jan 23 (Reuters) - China’s banks are under pressure from rising bad debt, but levels of bad debt are under control, a banking regulator said on Friday.

Wang Zhaoxing, vice chairman of the China Banking Regulatory Commission, added that China was tightening control on shadow banks and local government debt but that related risks were under control.

Western sanctions on Russia will not affect China-Russia trade and financial ties, Wang added, according to a transcript of his comments carried on the central government’s website. (Reporting by Kevin Yao and Beijing newsroom; Writing by Jason Subler; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)