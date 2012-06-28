RPT-China local governments turn to ad hoc fees to survive

(Fixes typo in paragraph 7)

BEIJING, June 28 (Reuters) - China’s local governments are turning to ad hoc fees and fines to replenish shortfalls in tax revenues as the economy slows, raising the risk of burdening companies and damaging the economy, government researchers said.

The rush by local governments to levy more non-tax revenues could also undermine government plans to increase tax cuts to bolster the slowing economy, they warned.

The amount of local non-tax levies, including administrative fees and fines, education charges and royalties on state resources, had exceeded tax cuts of 100 billion yuan ($15.7 billion), said Gaol Peiyong, a tax expert at the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, a top government think-tank.

“We should be vigilant that many local governments are trying their best to raise non-tax income to replenish falling tax revenues,” Fan Jianping, chief economist at the State Information Centre, another think-tank, told a recent forum.

“Currently, companies are in difficulties and local governments’ move to boost revenues could add to their burdens, which will be bad for the economy,” Fan said.

As economic growth slows, local governments’ tax revenues have been faltering and they have also struggled with fiscal shortfalls due to sluggish land sales caused by a central government campaign to cool the property sector.

Local governments are saddled with some 10.7 trillion yuan in debt, resulting from the central government’s 4 trillion yuan stimulus package and a lending binge in 2008/09 to counter the global crisis.

Non-tax revenue accounted for 60 percent of fiscal revenues in 54 counties investigated by the National Audit office in 2011, which was 20.9 percentage points higher than their tax revenue growth, according to the National Audit office.

“The non-tax revenue accounted for relatively high proportion in county-level fiscal income, which is unstable and unsustainable,” Liu Jiayi, head of the national auditor, said on Wednesday.

China’s annual economic growth is almost certain to dip below 8 percent in the second quarter - the sixth straight quarter of slower growth.