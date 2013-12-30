FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Main sources of China's local government debt
December 30, 2013 / 10:57 AM / 4 years ago

TABLE-Main sources of China's local government debt

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BEIJING, Dec 30 (Reuters) - China's National Audit Office released details on
Monday of its report into China's local and central government debt levels. For a
related story, click on 
    Below is a table of the main sources of local government debt as of the end of
June 2013, in billions of yuan.
                                              Direct debt    Debt with   Contingent
                                                                  govt         debt
                                                            guarantees  
 Bank loans                                      5,525.25     1,908.52     2,684.98
 Build-Transfer(BT) projects                     1,214.63        46.51       215.22
 Bonds issuance                                  1,165.87       167.36       512.47
        Local govt bonds                           614.63        48.97         0.00
        Corporate bonds                            459.01        80.86       342.87
        Mid-term notes                              57.54        34.48       101.99
        Short-term financing bills                  12.35         0.91        22.26
 Accounts payable                                  778.19         9.10        70.19
 Trust loans                                       762.03       252.73       410.47
 Other borrowings from firms or individuals        667.94        55.28       115.94
 Delayed payment                                   326.92         1.27        47.67
 Financing via shares, insurance and other         200.03        30.99       105.59
 financing firms                                                        
 Government treasuries and foreign debt            132.62       170.75         0.00
 Financial leasing                                  75.12        19.31       137.47
 Fund raising                                       37.32         3.77        39.39
 Total                                          10,885.92     2,665.58     4,339.37
 

 (China economics team)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
