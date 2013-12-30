TABLE-Main sources of China's local government debt

BEIJING, Dec 30 (Reuters) - China's National Audit Office released details on Monday of its report into China's local and central government debt levels. For a related story, click on Below is a table of the main sources of local government debt as of the end of June 2013, in billions of yuan. Direct debt Debt with Contingent govt debt guarantees Bank loans 5,525.25 1,908.52 2,684.98 Build-Transfer(BT) projects 1,214.63 46.51 215.22 Bonds issuance 1,165.87 167.36 512.47 Local govt bonds 614.63 48.97 0.00 Corporate bonds 459.01 80.86 342.87 Mid-term notes 57.54 34.48 101.99 Short-term financing bills 12.35 0.91 22.26 Accounts payable 778.19 9.10 70.19 Trust loans 762.03 252.73 410.47 Other borrowings from firms or individuals 667.94 55.28 115.94 Delayed payment 326.92 1.27 47.67 Financing via shares, insurance and other 200.03 30.99 105.59 financing firms Government treasuries and foreign debt 132.62 170.75 0.00 Financial leasing 75.12 19.31 137.47 Fund raising 37.32 3.77 39.39 Total 10,885.92 2,665.58 4,339.37 (China economics team)