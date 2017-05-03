(Adds details)
BEIJING May 3 China will further regulate local
government debt issuance and financing, six government agencies
said in a joint statement on Wednesday, reinforcing recent steps
to bolster financial risk controls.
China has taken aim at potential cracks in its financial
system, ramping up regulatory checks with various high-flying
officials calling for action against an alarming level of
leverage.
In the statement, the government agencies, including the
National Development and Reform Commission, the finance
ministry, the central bank and securities and banking
regulators, said China would push for a clearer boundary between
local governments and their financing vehicles.
Local governments are strictly prohibited from injecting
public assets into local government financing vehicles (LGFVs),
or using expected land revenue as debt repayments for LGFVs, the
statement said.
It also said LGFVs could not accept guarantees from local
governments when thy issue debt, and authorities would strictly
prohibit illegal debt issuance by local governments through
public-private partnership projects.
The agencies ordered an inspection of local governments'
financing and guarantee situation to "fully correct
irregularities" by the end of July, the statement, posted on the
finance ministry's official website, said.
(Reporting by Yawen Chen and Kevin Yao; Editing by Shri
Navaratnam and Nick Macfie)