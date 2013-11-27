China's c.bank to create deposit insurance system - vice governor

BEIJING, Nov 27 (Reuters) - China’s central bank intends to introduce a deposit insurance system as soon as possible, a senior People’s Bank of China official was reported as saying, in a move seen as paving the way for the liberalisation of deposit rates.

“Related departments are busy drawing up the plans and we will lose no time in launching the deposit insurance system,” vice governor Yi Gang said in the interview oublished by the official Xinhua news agency late on Tuesday.

Hu Xiaolian, another vice governor of the central bank, has also pledged to speed up the establishment of the new scheme to push forward market-based interest rate reforms.

Beijing is concerned some smaller lenders could come under pressure as banks compete for deposits in a more open regime, and a deposit insurance scheme would help protect depositors.

China began relaxing its cap on interest rates since 2012, and earlier this year removed controls on banks’ lending rates.

A reform document released by the Communist Party following a four-day conclave of its top leaders this month vowed to push interest rate liberalisation, including setting up a deposit insurance regime. (Reporting by Aileen Wang and Jonathan Standing; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)