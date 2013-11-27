FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China's c.bank to create deposit insurance system - vice governor
Sections
Featured
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Bombardier Battle
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
November 27, 2013 / 3:19 AM / 4 years ago

China's c.bank to create deposit insurance system - vice governor

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BEIJING, Nov 27 (Reuters) - China’s central bank intends to introduce a deposit insurance system as soon as possible, a senior People’s Bank of China official was reported as saying, in a move seen as paving the way for the liberalisation of deposit rates.

“Related departments are busy drawing up the plans and we will lose no time in launching the deposit insurance system,” vice governor Yi Gang said in the interview oublished by the official Xinhua news agency late on Tuesday.

Hu Xiaolian, another vice governor of the central bank, has also pledged to speed up the establishment of the new scheme to push forward market-based interest rate reforms.

Beijing is concerned some smaller lenders could come under pressure as banks compete for deposits in a more open regime, and a deposit insurance scheme would help protect depositors.

China began relaxing its cap on interest rates since 2012, and earlier this year removed controls on banks’ lending rates.

A reform document released by the Communist Party following a four-day conclave of its top leaders this month vowed to push interest rate liberalisation, including setting up a deposit insurance regime. (Reporting by Aileen Wang and Jonathan Standing; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.