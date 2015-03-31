FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China to introduce bank deposit insurance from May -sources
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
U.S.
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Chinese Labor Unrest
March 31, 2015 / 8:17 AM / 2 years ago

China to introduce bank deposit insurance from May -sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, March 31 (Reuters) - China is set to start a maiden insurance system for bank deposits from May, two sources with knowledge of the matter said on Tuesday, a development considered by many analysts to be a crucial financial reform.

The insurance system and a fund that banks will have to pay into to finance the protection of depositors will be managed by the central bank, said the sources, who declined to be named as they are not authorised to speak to the media.

The central bank was not immediately available for comment.

Insuring deposits is seen as a vital step on the way to full liberalisation of the country’s interest rates market and greater competition between banks.

Reporting by Li He and Koh Gui Qing in BEIJING and Zhao Hongmei in HONG KONG; Editing by Alan Raybould

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.