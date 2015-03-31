FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China to introduce bank deposit insurance from May 1
March 31, 2015 / 9:26 AM / 2 years ago

China to introduce bank deposit insurance from May 1

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, March 31 (Reuters) - China will introduce an insurance scheme for bank deposits from May 1, the cabinet said on Tuesday, bringing in a reform seen as crucial for the liberalisation of the banking sector.

Deposits of up to 500,000 yuan ($80,658) will be insured under the scheme, which is expected to help reduce financial risks, the cabinet said in an online statement.

Sources had told Reuters earlier on Tuesday that the government was set to announce the deposit insurance scheme soon. ($1 = 6.1990 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Koh Gui Qing and Kevin Yao; Editing by Alan Raybould)

