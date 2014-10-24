FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China says unemployment rate steady at 4.07 pct at end-Sept
October 24, 2014

China says unemployment rate steady at 4.07 pct at end-Sept

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Oct 24(Reuters) - China’s urban unemployment rate was 4.07 percent at the end of September, down slightly from 4.08 percent at the end of the second quarter, the labour ministry said on Friday during news conference.

Top China officials have insisted the labour market remains healthy even as economic growth cools to its slowest since the global economic crisis.

Any marked weakening in jobs would raise alarm bells for China’s government, which regards healthy employment levels as a top policy priority and an important condition for social stability.

China aims to keep its registered urban unemployment rate below 4.6 percent in 2014, unchanged from its target for 2013.

Many economists, however, believe the real number may be much higher given difficulties in tracking the country’s army of migrant workers.

Reporting by Judy Hua and Pete Sweeney

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
