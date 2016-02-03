China's moves to curb overcapacity to increase unemployment in some provinces

BEIJING, Feb 3 (Reuters) - China’s attempts to curb overcapacity will increase unemployment in provinces with high output of steel and coal, an official from the country’s top economic planner said at a briefing on Wednesday.

Xu Shaoshi, chairman of the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) said the job condition in provinces such as Shanxi, Heilongjiang and Hebei will be hurt by the country’s move to deal with the issue.

He added that China’s central and local governments have policies to deal with increased unemployment.