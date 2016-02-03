FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China's moves to curb overcapacity to increase unemployment in some provinces
February 3, 2016

China's moves to curb overcapacity to increase unemployment in some provinces

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Feb 3 (Reuters) - China’s attempts to curb overcapacity will increase unemployment in provinces with high output of steel and coal, an official from the country’s top economic planner said at a briefing on Wednesday.

Xu Shaoshi, chairman of the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) said the job condition in provinces such as Shanxi, Heilongjiang and Hebei will be hurt by the country’s move to deal with the issue.

He added that China’s central and local governments have policies to deal with increased unemployment.

Reporting By Sue-lin Wong; Editing by Sam Holmes

Reporting By Sue-lin Wong; Editing by Sam Holmes
