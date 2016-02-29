FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China expects to lay off 1.8 mln workers in coal, steel sectors
February 29, 2016 / 2:33 AM / 2 years ago

China expects to lay off 1.8 mln workers in coal, steel sectors

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Feb 29 (Reuters) - China expects to lay off 1.8 million workers in the coal and steel sectors as part of its efforts to reduce industrial overcapacity, an official at the human resources and social security ministry said on Monday.

Yin Weimin, minister of human resources and social security, said capacity cuts will lead to some layoffs in 2016, but added that he was confident of keeping employment stable this year despite downward pressure on the economy.

No timeframe was given for the 1.8 million figure cited.

China aims to remove around 500 million tonnes of coal production capacity within the next three to five years and halt approvals of all new projects. (Reporting By Kevin Yao and Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Kim Coghill)

