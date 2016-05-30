FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China labour ministry says urban registered unemployment rate was 4.05 pct in 2015
May 30, 2016

China labour ministry says urban registered unemployment rate was 4.05 pct in 2015

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, May 30 (Reuters) - China’s urban registered unemployment rate stood at 4.05 percent at the end of 2015, the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security said in an online statement on Monday.

While China’s economy grew at its slowest rate in 25 years in 2015, official unemployment figures have remained low. Many analysts believe the figures, in particular registered unemployment, are unreliable indicators of nationwide employment conditions.

China’s premier, Li Keqiang, has said the country will hold the urban registered unemployment rate below 4.5 percent in 2016. (Reporting by Sue-Lin Wong; Editing by Toby Chopra)

