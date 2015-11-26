FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China and Europe test bilateral currency swap operations - PBOC
November 26, 2015 / 9:20 AM / 2 years ago

China and Europe test bilateral currency swap operations - PBOC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Nov 26 (Reuters) - China’s central bank has tested bilateral currency swap operations with the European Central Bank, according to a notice posted on the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) website on Thursday.

The currency swap deal, signed in October 2013, totalled 350 billion yuan ($54.78 billion), or 45 billion euros, the bank said. Two currency swap tests were conducted in April and November this year.

Both operations were completed successfully and are a step towards facilitating better trade and investment between China and Europe, the notice said. ($1 = 6.3895 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Meng Meng and Sue-Lin Wong; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

