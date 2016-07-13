FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU's Juncker warns Chinese counterparts on steel overcapacity
#Basic Materials
July 13, 2016 / 6:00 AM / a year ago

EU's Juncker warns Chinese counterparts on steel overcapacity

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, July 13 (Reuters) - European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker told his Chinese counterparts on Wednesday that overcapacity in steel sector is a very serious problem.

China is by far the world's biggest steel producer and its annual output is almost double that of the EU. Rival producers have accused China of selling into export markets at below cost after a slowdown in demand at home, causing a crisis for the industry that has led to job cuts and plant closures.

Reporting by Megha Rajagopalan; Editing by Shri Navaratnam

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
