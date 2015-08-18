FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China to quicken tax rebate payment to support exports
August 18, 2015 / 3:26 AM / 2 years ago

China to quicken tax rebate payment to support exports

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Aug 18 (Reuters) - China will quicken the payment of tax rebates for exporters, after such rebates jumped 12.4 percent in the first half of 2015 from a year earlier, the country’s tax authorities said.

The State Administration of Taxation will “quicken the process of export tax rebates and ensure full tax rebate payment in a timely manner,” it said in a notice published on its website.

The government paid a total of 656.5 billion yuan ($102.7 billion) in export tax rebates in the first six months, up 12.4 percent from a year earlier, the administration said.

China’s exports inched up 1.0 percent in the first half from the same period a year earlier.

Last week, the People’s Bank of China devalued the yuan by nearly 2 percent, a move it billed as a reform step but which some suspect could herald further currency weakness to spur exports.

Exports in July tumbled 8.3 percent from a year earlier, their biggest drop in four months and imports fell 8.1 percent from a year earlier.

$1 = 6.3920 Chinese yuan Reporting by Kevin Yao; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

