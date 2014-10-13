FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China's import, export growth jump in September
October 13, 2014 / 2:26 AM / 3 years ago

China's import, export growth jump in September

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Oct 13 (Reuters) - China’s exports rose more than expected in September while imports unexpectedly improved, data showed on Monday, bringing the trade surplus to $31 billion.

Exports rose 15.3 percent in September compared with a year ago, the General Administration of Customs said, beating a median forecast in a Reuters poll for a rise of 11.8 percent.

Imports rose 7 percent in terms of value, compared to a Reuters estimate for a 2.7 percent fall.

That led to a trader surplus of $31 billion, lagging forecasts for a surplus of $41 billion.

China’s economy, the world’s second largest, has had a bumpy ride this year. Activity has been dampened by unsteady exports and a slowdown in domestic demand that has been compounded by a cooling housing market.

As a result, authorities have repeatedly warned that China may miss its target to grow its trade sector by 7.5 percent this year. (Reporting by Koh Gui Qing)

