FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
UPDATE 1-China vows to boost grain output after policy meeting -state radio
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
North Korea signals a more powerful ICBM in the works
North Korea
North Korea signals a more powerful ICBM in the works
Russian nuclear-capable bombers fly near North Korea
World
Russian nuclear-capable bombers fly near North Korea
Injured Venezuelan activists struggle to heal
The Wider Image
Injured Venezuelan activists struggle to heal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Chinese Labor Unrest
December 20, 2016 / 11:59 AM / 8 months ago

UPDATE 1-China vows to boost grain output after policy meeting -state radio

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Updating with more details throughout)

BEIJING, Dec 20 (Reuters) - China will continue to take steps to prevent another fall in grain output falling, part of efforts to ensure sufficient food supplies for the world's second-largest economy, state radio said on Tuesday following a key policy meeting on rural reform.

The pledge was one of three key pillars of China's long-term farm policy, the radio report said.

The others were to boost farmers' income and stabilise rural communities as the government aims to get more than 10 million people out of poverty in 2017.

The policy is similar to previous years and comes after the annual Central Rural Work Conference that ended on Tuesday. This focused on increasing China's efforts to modernise and revitalise its vast farming sector.

China's grain output dropped slightly this year for the first time in more than a decade, partly due to structural reforms that have curbed planting of some crops and encouraged crop rotation.

China is the world's second largest corn producer. (Reporting by Beijing newsroom and Hallie Gu; writing by Josephine Mason, editing by Louise Heavens and Jane Merriman)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.