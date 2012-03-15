FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China Jan-Feb FDI down 0.56 pct to $17.7 bln
#Market News
March 15, 2012 / 2:00 AM / 6 years ago

China Jan-Feb FDI down 0.56 pct to $17.7 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, March 15 (Reuters) - China drew $17.7 billion in foreign
direct investment (FDI) in the first two months of this year, down 0.56 percent
from the same period in 2011, the Commerce Ministry said on Thursday.	
    In February alone, China attracted $7.7 billion in FDI , down 0.9
percent from a year ago, the ministry said.	
    Investment inflows, which surged in the years after China joined the World
Trade Organisation in 2011, have recovered strongly after being hit hard by the
global economic slowdown.	
    China's foreign direct investment (in US$ billion):            	
__2012__  ___________________________2011___________________________	
      	
Feb  Jan  Dec  Nov  Oct  Sep  Aug  Jul  Jun  May  Apr  Mar  Feb  Jan            
  	
           	
7.7  9.9 12.2  8.8  8.3  9.0  8.4  8.3 12.9  9.2  8.5 12.5  7.8 10.0            
    	
        	
    The total FDI excludes investment in the financial sector. Some of the 	
monthly figures are calculated based on cumulative data.

