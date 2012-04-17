FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China Q1 FDI inflow down 2.8 pct on year to $29.5 bln
#Market News
April 17, 2012 / 2:05 AM / in 5 years

China Q1 FDI inflow down 2.8 pct on year to $29.5 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, April 17 (Reuters) - China drew $29.5 billion in foreign direct
investment (FDI) in the first quarter of 2012, down 2.8 percent from the same
period in 2011, the Commerce Ministry said on Tuesday.	
    In March alone, China attracted $11.8 billion in FDI , percent from a year
ago, down 5.6 percent the ministry said.	
    China's foreign direct investment (in US$ billion):
 ______2012______   _________________________2011_______________________________
  Mar   Feb   Jan   Dec  Nov  Oct  Sep  Aug  Jul  Jun  May  Apr  Mar  Feb  Jan*
  11.8   7.7   9.9  12.2  8.8  8.3  9.0  8.4  8.3 12.9  9.2  8.5 12.5  7.8 10.0	
    * The total FDI excludes investment in the financial sector. Some of the
monthly figures are calculated based on cumulative data.

