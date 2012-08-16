FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China Jan-July FDI down 3.6 pct y/y at $66.7 bln -MOFCOM
August 16, 2012

China Jan-July FDI down 3.6 pct y/y at $66.7 bln -MOFCOM

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Aug 16 (Reuters) - China drew $ 66.7 billion in foreign direct
investment (FDI) in the first seven months of 2012, d own 3.6 p ercent from the
same period in 2011, the country's Commerce Ministry said on Thursday.
    In July alone, China attracted $ 7.6 billion in FDI, down 8.7 percent from a
year ago, the ministry said.
    China's foreign direct investment (in $billion)
__________2012_____________________   _________________2011_________________    
     
      
    
Jul  Jun  May  Apr  Mar   Feb   Jan   Dec  Nov  Oct  Sep  Aug  Jul  Jun  May    
     
     
7.6 12.0  9.2  8.4  11.8  7.7   9.9  12.2  8.8  8.3  9.0  8.4  8.3 12.9  9.2    
  
    
    * The total FDI excludes investment in the financial sector. Some of the 
monthly figures are calculated based on cumulative data.   

        

 (Reporting by China Economics Team; Editing by Nick Edwards)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
