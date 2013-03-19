FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China Jan-Feb FDI down 1.35 pct y/y at $17.5 bln
March 19, 2013 / 2:06 AM / in 5 years

China Jan-Feb FDI down 1.35 pct y/y at $17.5 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, March 19 (Reuters) - China drew $17.5 billion in foreign direct
investment in the first two months of 2013, down 1.35 percent from the same
period in 2012, the Commerce Ministry said on Tuesday.
    In February alone, China attracted $8.2 billion in FDI, up 6.32 percent from
a year ago, the ministry said.
    China's foreign direct investment (in $billion)
__2013__  ________________________2012______________________________  __2011__  
  
       
    
Feb  Jan  Dec  Nov  Oct  Sep  Aug  Jul  Jun  May  Apr  Mar  Feb  Jan  Dec  Nov  
      
8.2  9.3 11.7  8.3  8.3  8.4  8.3  7.6 12.0  9.2  8.4 11.8  7.7  9.9 12.2  8.8  
  

  * The total FDI excludes investment in the financial sector. Some of the     
monthly figures are calculated based on cumulative data. 

 (Reporting by Aileen Wang and Lucy Hornby; Editing by Nick Edwards)

