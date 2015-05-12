FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China's Jan-April FDI up 11.1 pct y/y - Xinhua
May 12, 2015 / 8:15 AM / 2 years ago

China's Jan-April FDI up 11.1 pct y/y - Xinhua

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, May 12 (Reuters) - Foreign direct investment (FDI) into China rose 11.1 percent in the first four months of 2015 from a year earlier to 273.6 billion yuan ($44.07 billion), the official Xinhua news agency said on Tuesday, citing data from the Commerce Ministry.

It did not give further details.

China drew $12.4 billion in FDI in March, up 2.2 percent from a year earlier, the Commerce Ministry has said.

$1 = 6.2077 Chinese yuan renminbi Reporting by Judy Hua and Kevin Yao; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
