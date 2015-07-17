UPDATE 1-China says FDI inflows rose 8.0 pct y/y in H1

* 60 pct of Jan-June FDI was for services - ministry

* China H1 FDI into services sector rises 23.0 pct y/y

* No total figure given for investment inflow

* China H1 outbound investment +29.2 pct to $56 bln (Adds details)

BEIJING, July 17 (Reuters) - China’s foreign direct investment inflows rose 8.0 percent in the first six months from a year earlier, a Commerce Ministry official said on Friday.

Investment into China’s fast-growing services sector jumped 23.0 percent in the first half of 2015 from a year earlier, accounting for more than 60 percent of the period’s total FDI, Vice Commerce Minister Wang Shouwen told a briefing.

Wang’s remarks were recorded in a transcript posted on the central government’s website.

The ministry didn’t announce the exact investment value or the monthly figures for June.

China’s outbound direct investment (ODI) soared 29.2 percent to $56 billion in January-June from a year earlier, state television reported on late Thursday, citing the ministry.

FDI is an important gauge of the health of the external economy that sustains China’s vast factory sector, but is a small contributor to overall capital flows compared with exports, which were worth $2.3 trillion in 2014.

Last year, China drew a record $119.6 billion of FDI, while ODI surged 14.1 percent to a new high of $102.9 billion.

The government has been encouraging firms to invest abroad to slow the rapid build-up of foreign exchange reserves and help domestic firms become more competitive internationally.

The full data is expected to be announced at the ministry’s regular monthly briefing on July 21. (Reporting by China Economics Team; Editing by Richard Borsuk)