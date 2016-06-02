Fed rate decisions will have big impact on China economy-China vice finmin

BEIJING, June 2 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve's interest rate decisions will have a big impact on the Chinese and global economies, China vice finance minister Zhu Guangyao said on Thursday.

Zhu also said China and the United States should open up their markets to each other and increase policy coordination and cooperation.

Zhu made the remarks at a briefing days ahead of the annual U.S.-China Strategic and Economic Dialogue that will be held June 6-7 in Beijing. (Reporting by Kevin Yao and Beijing monitoring desk; Editing by Sam Holmes)