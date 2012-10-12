FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Breakdown of China's September social financing data
#Asia
October 12, 2012 / 8:21 AM / 5 years ago

TABLE-Breakdown of China's September social financing data

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BEIJING, Oct 12 (Reuters) - China's total social financing aggregate, a broad measure of
liquidity in the economy, stood at 1.65 trillion yuan ($262.86 billion)in September, up from
1.24 trillion yuan in August, the People's Bank of China said on Friday.
    The central bank created the aggregate measure in 2011 to better capture the overall level
of money supply in the world's No. 2 economy, as an array of alternative financing outside banks
had made traditional credit measures incomplete.   
    Social financing measures a wide range of credit sources including traditional bank loans,
off balance-sheet lending by banks and initial public offerings.  
    For September bank lending data, click on. 
    Below is a breakdown of different items included in total social financing disclosed by the
central bank. (in billions of yuan)
                            Sep    Aug     Jul   Jan-Jun    May    Apr    Mar     Feb     Jan 
  Total social financing 1,650.0 1,240.0  1,040.0 7,780.0 1,140.0  959.6 1,860.0 1,040.0  955.9 
     
  Yuan loans               623.2   703.9    540.1 4,860.0   793.2  681.8 1,010.0   710.7  738.1 
     
  Foreign currency loans   176.4    74.3      7.3   276.5    30.2    9.6    95.0    52.6  -14.8 
 
  Designated loans         144.9   104.6    127.9   482.7    21.2  101.5    77.0    39.4  165.3 
     
  Trust loans              202.4   118.0     26.3   343.2    52.6   -3.1    95.2    49.7    4.2 
     
  Bank bill acceptances    216.3   -84.4     22.2   608.9    40.4   28.3   276.9   -31.2  -21.2 
     
  Corporate bonds          227.8   258.4    248.7   824.4   144.1   89.1   197.4   154.4   44.2 
     
  Domestic share issuance   15.8    20.8     31.6   149.5    18.4   19.0    56.5    22.9    8.1 
($1 = 6.2770 Chinese yuan)

 (Reporting By Beijing Economics Team)
 (xiaoyi.shao@thomsonreuters.com; +8610-66271221; Reuters Messaging:
xiaoyi.shao.reuters.com@reuters.net)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
