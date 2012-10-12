TABLE-Breakdown of China's September social financing data

BEIJING, Oct 12 (Reuters) - China's total social financing aggregate, a broad measure of liquidity in the economy, stood at 1.65 trillion yuan ($262.86 billion)in September, up from 1.24 trillion yuan in August, the People's Bank of China said on Friday. The central bank created the aggregate measure in 2011 to better capture the overall level of money supply in the world's No. 2 economy, as an array of alternative financing outside banks had made traditional credit measures incomplete. Social financing measures a wide range of credit sources including traditional bank loans, off balance-sheet lending by banks and initial public offerings. For September bank lending data, click on. Below is a breakdown of different items included in total social financing disclosed by the central bank. (in billions of yuan) Sep Aug Jul Jan-Jun May Apr Mar Feb Jan Total social financing 1,650.0 1,240.0 1,040.0 7,780.0 1,140.0 959.6 1,860.0 1,040.0 955.9 Yuan loans 623.2 703.9 540.1 4,860.0 793.2 681.8 1,010.0 710.7 738.1 Foreign currency loans 176.4 74.3 7.3 276.5 30.2 9.6 95.0 52.6 -14.8 Designated loans 144.9 104.6 127.9 482.7 21.2 101.5 77.0 39.4 165.3 Trust loans 202.4 118.0 26.3 343.2 52.6 -3.1 95.2 49.7 4.2 Bank bill acceptances 216.3 -84.4 22.2 608.9 40.4 28.3 276.9 -31.2 -21.2 Corporate bonds 227.8 258.4 248.7 824.4 144.1 89.1 197.4 154.4 44.2 Domestic share issuance 15.8 20.8 31.6 149.5 18.4 19.0 56.5 22.9 8.1 ($1 = 6.2770 Chinese yuan) (Reporting By Beijing Economics Team) (xiaoyi.shao@thomsonreuters.com; +8610-66271221; Reuters Messaging: xiaoyi.shao.reuters.com@reuters.net)