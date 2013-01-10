FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Breakdown of China's Dec social financing data
January 10, 2013 / 3:56 AM / 5 years ago

TABLE-Breakdown of China's Dec social financing data

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BEIJING, Jan 10 (Reuters) - China's total social financing aggregate, a broad measure of
liquidity in the economy, stood at 1.63 trillion yuan ($262 billion) in December, up from 1.14
trillion yuan recorded in November, the central bank said on Thursday.  
    The central bank created the aggregate measure in 2011 to better capture the overall level
of money supply in the world's No. 2 economy, as an array of alternative financing outside banks
had made traditional credit measures incomplete. 
    Social financing measures a wide range of credit sources including traditional bank loans,
off balance-sheet lending by banks and initial public offerings.    
    Below is a breakdown of different items included in total social financing disclosed by the
central bank. (in billions of yuan)  
                          Dec      Nov     Oct     Sep     Aug     Jul   Jan-Jun    May    Apr  
     
        
  Total social financing 1,630.0  1,140.0 1,290.0 1,650.0 1,240.0 1,040.0 7,780.0 1,140.0 959.6 
  Yuan loans               444.7    522.9   505.2   623.2   703.9   540.1 4,860.0   793.2 681.8 
 
  Foreign currency loans   148.0    104.8   129.0   176.4    74.3     7.3   276.5    30.2   9.6 
  
  Designated loans         204.0    121.8    94.1   144.9   104.6   127.9   482.7    21.2 101.5 
  
  Trust loans              256.1    199.5   144.5   202.4   118.0    26.3   343.2    52.6  -3.1 
  
  Bank bill acceptances    257.5    -49.6    79.1   216.3   -84.4    22.2   608.9    40.4  28.3 
 
  Corporate bonds          209.8    181.7   299.2   227.8   258.4   248.7   824.4   144.1  89.1 
 
  Domestic share issuance   13.6     10.7     8.8    15.8    20.8    31.6   149.5    18.4  19.0 
  
  
 ($1=6.2233 Yuan)

 (Reporting By Beijing Economics Team; Editing by Jijo Jacob)

