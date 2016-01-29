China 2015 fiscal expenditures +15.8 pct yr/yr

BEIJING, Jan 29 (Reuters) - China’s fiscal expenditure soared 15.8 percent in 2015 versue 2014, while fiscal revenue rose 8.4 percent, Finance Ministry data showed on Friday.

The ministry did not provide December figures.

China’s economy faced relatively huge pressure last year, the ministry said in a statement published on its website.

It added that fiscal operations were basically stable in 2015.

In November, expenditure was 25.9 percent higher than the same month of 2014. Beijing has been jacking up spending as part of its efforts to cushion an economic slowdown in the world’s second largest economy.