China's July government spending rises 0.3 pct y/y

BEIJING, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Government spending in China rose only 0.3 percent in July from a year earlier, while revenue rose 3.3 percent, the Ministry of Finance said on Friday.

Growth in spending declined dramatically from 19.9 percent in June, while revenue growth picked up from June's 1.7 percent.

Government spending in the first seven months of the year was up 13 percent from a year earlier, while revenues rose 6.5 percent.

China has relied on government spending to stabilise growth this year as private companies pull back, but concerns about the country's debt load are increasing.