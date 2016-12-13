FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China November government spending up 12.2 pct yr/yr
December 13, 2016 / 2:00 AM / 8 months ago

China November government spending up 12.2 pct yr/yr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Government spending in China rose 12.2 percent in November from a year earlier, while revenue rose 3.1 percent, the Ministry of Finance said on Tuesday.

Government spending in the first 11 months of the year was up 10.2 percent from a year earlier, while revenues rose 5.7 percent.

China has relied on government spending to stabilise economic growth this year as private companies pull back, but concerns about the country's debt load are increasing. (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Kim Coghill)

